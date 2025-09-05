Chandigarh: Three one-kanal plots in Sec 19 go for 22 cr each

City Beautiful’s property market has once again highlighted its exclusivity, with three one-kanal residential plots in Sector 19 fetching ₹22 crore each and a two-kanal plot in Sector 33 going for ₹33 crore in the UT estate office’s latest e-auction that concluded on Thursday. UT estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that a total of 288 applicants submitted 587 applications for various sites. (HT Photo for representation)

Sector 33 is known as a quiet residential pocket, largely inhabited by defence personnel, while Sector 19 is considered a hub of businessmen and is home to one of the city’s busiest markets.

The auction, held from September 2 to 4, generated a record ₹168.85 crore in revenue against a reserve price of ₹75.29 crore. In all, 20 sites were offered, out of which 13 residential plots and two commercial sites went under the hammer. The residential properties were offered on a freehold basis, while commercial ones were on leasehold.

The reserve price for the Sector 33 plot was set at ₹14 crore but it went for more than double the rate at ₹33 crore. The Sector 19 plots had a reserve price of ₹7.42 crore each.

Among the commercial properties, a shop-cum-office (SCO) site, measuring 324 sq yards in Sector 8-C, was sold for ₹20 crore against a reserve price ₹14.52 crore, while a 25 sq yard booth in Sector 44 went for ₹2.25 crore, nearly triple its reserve price of ₹76 lakh.

UT estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that a total of 288 applicants submitted 587 applications for various sites. He added that while 15 sites were successfully auctioned at significantly higher prices than the reserve value, five commercial sites received only single bids and will be included in the next round of auction.

Explaining the sharp difference in demand, Kamal Gupta, president of the Property Consultants Association, Chandigarh, said, “These rates are unprecedented. Chandigarh has never seen such high prices. While the residential sites are selling at sky-high rates, making it out of reach for the common man, the commercial sites got a poor response because they are on leasehold.”