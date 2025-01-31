Chandigarh: Thursday was hottest January day in over 13 years

The maximum temperature climbed from 23.7°C on Wednesday to 25.9°C on Thursday, making it the hottest January day in the city in over 13 years, as per data readily available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visitors enjoying the sunny weather at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Before this, with a maximum temperature of 25.8°C, January 5, 2021, held the record, as per IMD that started maintaining records at its Sector 39 station from 2012 onwards.

Before 2012, the maximum temperature had gone up to 31°C on January 29, 1991, at the airport. But data between 1991 and 2012 wasn’t readily available.

At 25.9°C, the maximum temperature was a warm 6.5 degrees above normal. During summer months, such a difference from normal would qualify as a “severe heat wave”.

While there is a chance of rain in the city on Sunday, the mercury is likely to soar further in the coming days.

Speaking about the rise in temperature, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said this aligned with their long-range forecast which they had made earlier this season that winter will be warmer this year.

“While we have been experiencing warmer days recently, it has to do with various factors which affect the local weather, and also partly due to climate change that has led to weather becoming more unpredictable. Western Disturbances (WD) this month haven’t affected this region as much, which has led to long sunny spells,” he added.

Rain likely over the weekend

A fresh WD will affect the region over the weekend. There is a chance of light rain in the city on Sunday, which may bring the temperature down slightly. Rain in adjoining areas and cloudy weather is likely to affect the temperature, but it will again start rising after the system passes.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 9.4°C on Wednesday to 10.1°C on Thursday, 2.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 10°C.