Chandigarh to double daily vaccination capacity

The Chandigarh health authorities have decided to increase the daily capacity of inoculating the priority groups to 2,400 from the current number of 1,000-1,200 by holding more sessions.

The state-level task force on Monday held a meeting wherein officials from Chandigarh administration, UT health department and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, discussed the Covid-19 vaccine’s low coverage in the city.

An additional site will also be set up at the Panjab University’s dental college and hospital where faculty and students will be inoculated and the institute could also be used for inoculation of those residing in Sector 38 (West) and adjoining areas, officials said.

The administration also directed the health authorities to step up the education and awareness drives, mostly among the less-aware groups, in favour of vaccination.

The UT has only been able to cover 27% of its health workers even after three weeks have passed since the vaccination drive was started.

The authorities have also been directed to gear up to administer the second dose to those who have received the first jab.

“The number of beneficiaries to be covered needs to go up and in the coming days, we will be targeting around 2,400 people in a day, so that the first phase of the vaccination can end by the third week of this month,” Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health department, said.