Chandigarh to host two Indian Polo Association seasons

Chandigarh Polo Association (CPA), under the aegis of the nationwide polo governing body Indian Polo Association (IPA), will host two official seasons of the IPA from December 1 to December 7 and from March 30 to April 5. Several defence and national teams will participate in these events at the Chandigarh Polo Club in Khudda Ali Lahora. Polo games have been played in India since 1956 in various cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur. (HT File)

While addressing a press conference on Friday, CPA president Dilpreet Singh Sidhu said this year, the governing body recognised Chandigarh Polo Club to make the city a polo destination through events.

Polo games have been played in India since 1956 in various cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur. Sidhu informed that five defence teams from across the country, including 61 Cavalry, Artillery, ASC, RVS, and Navy Polo, will participate in these events. Other national teams will also compete for the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Arena Polo Trophy during the season. A special ladies’ polo match will also be organised in December.