Chandigarh to levy garbage cess on buildings at Sector 26 market

The market committee of Sector 26 has announced to levy garbage cess on all buildings located in the grain, fruit and vegetable market. Officials stated that the market committee would issue instructions after finalising the rates of garbage cess for every building under its control in Sector 26, Chandigarh, in the next one or two weeks. (HT Photo)

During a meeting under the chairmanship of the committee administrator, officials said rates were being finalised, after which the committee will collect the cess and use it for further garbage management. Opposing the proposal, arhtiyas said when they were paying a 2 percent market committee fee, then why this additional burden was being put on them?

However, officials stated that the committee would issue instructions after finalising the rates of garbage cess for every building under its control in Sector 26 in the next one or two weeks.

Earlier, the cess was being collected by the municipal corporation (MC) in the grain market, but now the committee will collect this cess itself.

The cess was likely to be ₹300 per trader per month. The committee has to pay about ₹920 per tonne of garbage to the MC. Every day, 20 to 25 tons of garbage is generated from the market, due to which the committee has to pay ₹20,000 to 25,000 per day to the civic body.

By collecting this cess from the commission agents and other buildings under the market committee, the expenses of the committee will be reduced.