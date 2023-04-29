Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather update: Brace for rain from April 30

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2023 04:17 AM IST

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said there are already two Western Disturbances (WD) in the lower and middle levels which are affecting the region. A fresh WD will affect the region from May 1.

While the day temperature went up by almost three notches on Friday, relief is likely from Sunday with spells of light rain likely towards the start of the coming week as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rain is likely from Saturday onwards till then, and with the fresh WD chances for rain will increase further.

Gusty winds upto 40km/h are also likely in the city while there are chances of hail on May 1 and May 2. IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city from Sunday going up to Wednesday for now. The second of the four-colour warnings used by IMD, yellow alert asks people to watch and be updated.

A fall in day temperature can be expected. In five days’ time, the day temperature may dip by as much as 10°C due to the rain spells, especially if it rains during the day. Night temperature, however, is unlikely to be affected much.

The maximum temperature went up from 33°C on Thursday to 35.9°C on Friday, one degree below normal. The minimum temperature went down from 22.4°C on Thursday to 20°C on Friday, 2.4 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 29°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C.

