Chandigarh to see partial water supply disruption today

In Sector 4 to 47 (C&D), Sector 48 to 56, Sector 61 & 63 of Chandigarh, there will be normal water supply at full pressure in the morning (3.30 am to 9 am) but there will be no water supply in the evening (6 pm to 8 pm).
There will be no pumping of water from Kajauli water works Phase I to VI, to water works, Sector 39 Chandigarh due to urgent maintenance works. (AFP)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Water supply will be partially disrupted in the city on Friday due to urgent maintenance works at Kajauli.

There will be no pumping of water from Kajauli water works Phase I to VI, to water works, Sector 39 Chandigarh.

In Sector 4 to 47 (C&D), Sector 48 to 56, Sector 61 & 63, there will be normal water supply at full pressure in the morning (3.30 am to 9 am) but there will be no water supply in the evening (6 pm to 8 pm).

In rest of the city, morning water supply will be normal but in the evening the pressure will be low.

