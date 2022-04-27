Chandigarh to seek French delegation’s expertise to boost heritage preservation efforts

The UT administration will be tapping into the expertise of a French delegation, scheduled to visit the city in mid-May, in identifying and preserving the heritage furniture and other items.

The administration’s heritage protection cell met on Tuesday after nearly two years under UT adviser Dharam Pal, with the focus being a planned meeting with the French delegation on heritage conservation and similar issues.

The advisor was apprised about the near-12,000 item stock of heritage furniture and other items, which also include manhole covers. Notably, several of these items have landed in foreign shares and auctioned for hefty amounts in the international auction houses.

After going through the detailed presentation, the advisor highlighted the need for a legal framework to preserve the heritage furniture, saying special expertise is required for the same. Officials also stressed on the need to differentiate between genuine and fake heritage furniture.

2 booked for duping man ₹90k on pretext job, African visa

Chandigarh

Police on Tuesday booked two employees of Universal Travel Centre, Sector 47, for allegedly duping Bhupinder Singh of Hoshiarpur of ₹90,000 on the pretext of providing a job and visa to Africa. The complainant alleged that the accused, Tejinder Kumar and Kulkarni of the travel centre took the money on the promise of securing a job as a crane operator and a visa to Tanzania in December 2021 year, but failed to do so. A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and the Immigration Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

IGNOU holds 35th convocation

Chandigarh

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday held its 35th Convocation simultaneously at its headquarters in New Delhi and 32 regional centres. Centre’s minister of education skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest in New Delhi. Degrees and diplomas were awarded to 4,499 students.

Seven-day FDP begins at PU

Chandigarh

A seven-day faculty development programme on audio-visual methods in research ‘Locating Theory in Practice’ commenced at the department of anthropology, in collaboration with Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Panjab University under the aegis of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Faculty members from different parts of the country participated in this programme for which HRDC deputy director Jayanti Dutta was the chief guest.

Blood donation camp held at PEC

Chandigarh

A blood donation camp was organised on Tuesday in Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university) by National Service Scheme, in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from 8am to 4pm. PEC director Baldev Setia inaugurated the event in the presence of Haryana election commissioner and PEC alumnus Dhanpat Singh.