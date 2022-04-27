Chandigarh to seek French delegation’s expertise to boost heritage preservation efforts
The UT administration will be tapping into the expertise of a French delegation, scheduled to visit the city in mid-May, in identifying and preserving the heritage furniture and other items.
The administration’s heritage protection cell met on Tuesday after nearly two years under UT adviser Dharam Pal, with the focus being a planned meeting with the French delegation on heritage conservation and similar issues.
The advisor was apprised about the near-12,000 item stock of heritage furniture and other items, which also include manhole covers. Notably, several of these items have landed in foreign shares and auctioned for hefty amounts in the international auction houses.
After going through the detailed presentation, the advisor highlighted the need for a legal framework to preserve the heritage furniture, saying special expertise is required for the same. Officials also stressed on the need to differentiate between genuine and fake heritage furniture.
2 booked for duping man ₹90k on pretext job, African visa
Police on Tuesday booked two employees of Universal Travel Centre, Sector 47, for allegedly duping Bhupinder Singh of Hoshiarpur of ₹90,000 on the pretext of providing a job and visa to Africa. The complainant alleged that the accused, Tejinder Kumar and Kulkarni of the travel centre took the money on the promise of securing a job as a crane operator and a visa to Tanzania in December 2021 year, but failed to do so. A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and the Immigration Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
IGNOU holds 35th convocation
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday held its 35th Convocation simultaneously at its headquarters in New Delhi and 32 regional centres. Centre’s minister of education skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest in New Delhi. Degrees and diplomas were awarded to 4,499 students.
Seven-day FDP begins at PU
A seven-day faculty development programme on audio-visual methods in research ‘Locating Theory in Practice’ commenced at the department of anthropology, in collaboration with Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Panjab University under the aegis of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Faculty members from different parts of the country participated in this programme for which HRDC deputy director Jayanti Dutta was the chief guest.
Blood donation camp held at PEC
A blood donation camp was organised on Tuesday in Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university) by National Service Scheme, in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from 8am to 4pm. PEC director Baldev Setia inaugurated the event in the presence of Haryana election commissioner and PEC alumnus Dhanpat Singh.
Gujarat energy dept proposes translocation of 4 female Great Indian Bustards
Gujarat's energy department has backed translocation of the four Great Indian Bustards out of the state's Kutch region, telling the Supreme Court in an affidavit that this option may be explored. “As per the information available, there are four female GIBs left in Kutch area, therefore the option of re-locating the remaining GIBs may be explored,” the energy department's affidavit filed in the top court on April 21 said.
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Ira Chadha and Saravnoor Kaur sail into quarterfinals
Seventh seed Ira Chadha proved too steady for Japjit Kaur, coming through in straight sets 6-4,6-0 on Tuesday in their girls' U 14 pre-quarterfinal match at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. Fellow seed Saravnoor Kaur posted a double bagel against Smaira Sidhu to join Chadha in the last eight.
PU’s Rakhi lifts her way to glory at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University's Rakhi on Tuesday bagged the gold medal in the 81kg category of the women's weightlifting competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held at Jain University, Bengaluru. A student of GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Rakhi came from humble beginnings. The daughter of a driver, she rode on her hard-work and determination to clinch the title amid a competitive field. Zeena Khita scored 631.7, Palak scored 624.0 and Vanshika Shahi scored 622.9.
PGIMER neuroscientist awarded doctor of science degree in yoga
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of neurology's neuroscientist Dr Akshay Anand was awarded the doctor of science degree in yoga by the Yoga University, Bengaluru. Anand, who is also the professor in-charge of Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions (CCRYN) by yoga, PGIMER, was selected by a search committee, constituted by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana chancellor Dr HR Nagendra. Anand was honoured for his outstanding contribution for research in neuroscience, yoga and meditation. Anand was recently honoured by Chandigarh police for advancing yoga research.
28-year-old man killed in Badlapur; accused missing
A few unknown persons allegedly killed a 28-year-old man by smashing Jinjurkar's head to death on a stone in Badlapur on Monday. Badlapur police found the body of a man in the bushes. The reason for the murder is still unknown. The deceased, identified as Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months and is a resident of Jeveli village in Badlapur. The deceased used to go out and party everyday with friends.
