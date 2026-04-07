Chandigarh to soon get a new auditorium at Kalagram

Chandigarh The governing body of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), at its meeting held in Udaipur on Monday, approved the construction of an auditorium at Kalagram under the Tagore cultural complex scheme. The meeting was chaired by Punjab governor and NZCC chairman Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT File)

The meeting was chaired by Punjab governor and NZCC chairman Gulab Chand Kataria. As per the proposal, nearly 40 per cent of the project cost—around ₹5.6 crore—will be borne by the UT administration, while the remaining expenditure will be met by the NZCC.

Several key decisions aimed at promoting cultural exchange among northern states were also taken. The centre will prepare a detailed plan to organise festivals showcasing the culture of Kashmir and Ladakh in Chandigarh, Punjab’s cultural heritage in Rajasthan, and Rajasthan’s traditions in Jammu & Kashmir.

The governing body also approved the institution of annual awards for folk and young artists from member states. The awards, carrying a total prize money of ₹12 lakh, will be funded from the personal contribution of the chairman.

An expenditure of ₹14.56 crore for the financial year 2024–25 and proposed a programme budget of ₹15 crore for 2025–26, and an establishment expenditure of ₹5.10 crore was also cleared.

Discussions were held on the ongoing ₹4 crore renovation of the centre’s office in Patiala, with directions issued to expedite the construction of a boundary wall on the allotted land. The governing body also instructed officials to initiate the tender process at the earliest for a multi-purpose hall at Kalagram, estimated to cost ₹2.54 crore.

Addressing the meeting, Kataria emphasised the importance of cultural exchange in preserving India’s rich heritage and called for developing mechanisms to identify and nurture young talent.

Representatives from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh attended the meeting, while the additional secretary, ministry of culture, joined virtually and shared her inputs.