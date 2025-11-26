Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Traffic curbs enforced in Chandigarh ahead of farmers’ rally today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 06:34 am IST

Farmers from Punjab will travel towards Chandigarh to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2020 “Delhi Chalo” agitation

With over 10,000 farmers expected to enter the city on November 26 for the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) nationwide protest marking the fifth anniversary of the 2020 “Delhi Chalo” agitation, the Chandigarh Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversions across key stretches.

Over 1,000 cops will be deployed in and around Sector 43 to ensure comprehensive crowd management, safety and rapid response during the event. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The advisory comes amid heightened security and preparedness, as farmers from Punjab are set to converge at the Sector 43 Dussehra Ground for a day-long gathering.

The SKM has announced rallies, marches and public outreach campaigns across India. In Punjab, farmers will travel towards Chandigarh, making it the focal point of the day’s demonstrations.

Chandigarh Police have permitted the farmers to assemble at the Sector 43 ground for a day. Security agencies anticipate heavy tractor-trolley movement from the Mohali side and significant footfall around the protest site.

Over 1,000 cops will be deployed in and around Sector 43 to ensure comprehensive crowd management, safety and rapid response during the event. A reserve force has been kept at Attawa Chowk and near the Judicial Complex to respond instantly to emergencies or reinforcement needs. Furthermore, multiple check posts have been set up at key points such as Attawa Chowk and the 42/43 small chowk.

Traffic movement will be restricted or diverted on the following stretches through the day.

--From Kajheri Chowk (Sector 42/43-52/53) to Sector 42/43 Small Chowk, extending up to Attawa Chowk (Sector 35/36/42/43).

--From Sector 43/44 light point to the Judicial Academy light point, up to Sector 42/43 Small Chowk.

Police have advised commuters to avoid these stretches and plan alternative routes in advance.

AI Summary AI Summary

Over 10,000 farmers will protest in Chandigarh on November 26, marking the fifth anniversary of the 2020 “Delhi Chalo” agitation, prompting extensive traffic restrictions by police. Farmers will gather at Sector 43 Dussehra Ground, with over 1,000 officers deployed for crowd management. Alternate routes are advised due to expected heavy traffic and pedestrian movement.