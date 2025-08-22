Chandigarh: Trees, underground wires mar vacant plot auction in Sector 19

The Chandigarh Estate Office has put 14 vacant residential plots across various sectors of the city up for e-auction. However, five of these sites have run into complications. During a ground survey, it was observed that several of the Sector 19-B plots face major encumbrances. (HT Photo for representation)

Of the 14 plots, three one-kanal sites in Sector 19 (Number 1279, 1280 and 1281) have full-grown trees on them, while another one-kanal plot (Number 1282) falls within a road alignment. A 10-marla plot (Number 1199) in the same sector has underground high-tension wires passing through it.

The residential sites are being offered on a freehold basis, while seven commercial properties are on leasehold. According to the auction schedule, the submission of documents along with the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) was open from August 8 to 28. The scrutiny of applications will be conducted between August 29 and September 1, and the e-auction will take place from September 2 to 4, with bidding windows open daily from 9 am to 11 am.

During a ground survey, it was observed that several of the Sector 19-B plots face major encumbrances.

Clause 7 of the auction terms and conditions, however, states that “encumbrance-free possession of the site shall be given to the allottee within seven working days of the execution of the conveyance deed, and it shall be incumbent upon the allottee to take physical possession on offer.”

UT estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “As far as plot number 1281 is concerned, we have withdrawn it from the auction today. Regarding plots where full-grown trees exist, we will ensure encumbrance-free possession. As for plot number 1199 in Sector 19-B, we will get it checked,” he said.

₹14.59 crore reserve price for two kanal plots in Sector 33

Among the 14 residential plots, four one-kanal plots (503.028 sq yards each) in Sector 19-B have a reserve price of ₹7.42 crore each. The largest residential site — a two-kanal plot (1,014 sq yards) in Sector 33-C — carries the highest reserve price at ₹14.59 crore. The smallest available residential plot measures 126.75 sq yards in Sector 40-D, with a reserve price of ₹1.78 crore.

The EMD for residential plots ranges from ₹3.57 lakh for the smallest site to ₹29.93 lakh for the largest. Corner and park-facing plots in Sectors 19-B, 40-D, and 33-C will attract a 5 per cent premium.

Commercial properties also on offer

In the commercial segment, seven sites — including SCOs, constructed booths, and service booths — spread across Sectors 8-C, 24-D, 41-D, 22-C, 43-B, and 44-C and D are being auctioned.

The most expensive is a 324.803 sq yard SCO site in Sector 8-C, with a reserve price of ₹14.59 crore and an EMD of ₹29.08 lakh. The lowest-priced commercial site is a 13.63 sq yard constructed service booth in Sector 43-B, with a reserve price of ₹41.81 lakh. Another booth site measuring 22.34 sq yards in Sectors 44-C and D is priced at ₹66.50 lakh. Like residential sites, corner and park-facing commercial plots will also attract a 5% surcharge.