Chandigarh tricity area records 80 fresh Covid infections

The tricity on Saturday recorded 80 fresh infections of Covid-19, a significant dip from 125 cases a day before.

Chandigarh alone reported 36 cases against 55 on Friday. In Mohali, the cases dipped from 28 to 23 whereas in Panchkula, it went from 42 to 21. In a respite, no Covid-related fatality was reported on Saturday after deaths for four consecutive days.

So far in August, 21 people have succumbed to Covid in the tricity, up from 13 last month. Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload dropped further to 758. At 323, Chandigarh has the most number of infected people, followed by Mohali with 296 and Panchkula with 139. The daily positivity rate — proportion of samples that test positive — was also down to 4.2% in Mohali, 4.1% in Panchkula and 2.2% in Chandigarh.