Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid count again goes past 2,000

The number of Covid-19 cases being recorded daily in the tricity went past the 2,000 mark once again on Sunday, with 2,010 people testing positive for the virus.

As many as 893 cases surfaced in Mohali, followed by 749 in Chandigarh and 368 in Panchkula.

The tricity had recorded 2,000+ cases for the first time on Thursday (2,024), which went up to a record 2,201 on Friday. However, Saturday saw a dip with 1,765 cases.

In terms of deaths, there was a dip on Sunday, as 10 patients succumbed to the virus in the tricity, down from a record 14 on Saturday. Mohali continued to report bulk of the fatalities, with five on Sunday, followed by three in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh had reported record 828 cases on Friday, while Mohali and Panchkula had logged their all-time high on Thursday, with 931 and 459 cases, respectively. During the second wave, Chandigarh and Panchkula have reported a maximum of four deaths in a day, while Mohali hit an all-time high of 11 on Saturday.

Amid a surge in both cases and deaths, which took their total to 41,862 and 545, respectively, Mohali district also had some positive news with 932 people being cured and discharged on Sunday.

It brought the number of active cases down to 7,998 while taking the total number of recoveries to 33,319 (79.6%).

In Chandigarh, the death two men, aged 31 and 51, from Sector 32 and Daria, respectively, took the toll to 435.

Of 38,692 cases reported so far, 33,021 (85.3%) have been cured while 5,236 remain active. At 19.7%, the positivity rate on Sunday continued to be on the higher side.

In Panchkula, though 666 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, only 368 were confirmed to be locals by the night. Addresses of others will be verified on Monday, said the health authorities. Those found positive included 34 personnel of paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile, three women, aged 60, 66 and 80, succumbed to the virus. All belonged to rural belts of the district.

As many as 19,105 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 16,297 (85.3%) have been cured, 183 have died and 2,625 are still battling the virus.