Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month
The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July.
In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July. In Mohali, the case went up from 805 to 2,095 whereas in Panchkula, the tally jumped from 761 cases to 1,722.
In July, six people succumbed to the virus in Mohali, followed by four in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula.
The tricity had recorded 59,273 cases and 113 deaths in January this year during the third wave. This was the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. Though the cases were at an all-time high in January, the deaths were 86% lower than May last year, when the second wave had peaked.
The wave receded in February when 5,964 cases and 79 deaths were reported in the tricity. The numbers further dropped to 403 cases and one death in March, and 292 cases and zero death in April.
Tricity’s case count increased to 783 in May with zero fatality but since June, the cases are rising significantly.
‘People dying of co-morbidities’
Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads fast as it is highly transmissible. Though hospitalisation remains below 1%, the virus is still lethal for the aged, unvaccinated and co-morbid people. All those who died in Chandigarh in July were aged and had co morbidities.”
Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer, Panchkula said: “The cases will keep on varying but we must not worry as the fatality rate has not risen. Covid-19 is just like another virus, which shouldn’t bother us until there is fatality.”
‘Cases rising as people violating norms’
Mohali immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra, “The daily positivity rate has shot up to 10% which should have been below 2%. The cases are rising as people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Also, people are not coming forward to take precautionary doses, which should be taken at the earliest to boost immunity. Vaccination will help in averting another wave and controlling the fatality rate.”
-
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
-
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
-
Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road's life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole. The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer.
-
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
-
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
