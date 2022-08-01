Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month

The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July.

In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July. In Mohali, the case went up from 805 to 2,095 whereas in Panchkula, the tally jumped from 761 cases to 1,722.

In July, six people succumbed to the virus in Mohali, followed by four in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula.

The tricity had recorded 59,273 cases and 113 deaths in January this year during the third wave. This was the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. Though the cases were at an all-time high in January, the deaths were 86% lower than May last year, when the second wave had peaked.

The wave receded in February when 5,964 cases and 79 deaths were reported in the tricity. The numbers further dropped to 403 cases and one death in March, and 292 cases and zero death in April.

Tricity’s case count increased to 783 in May with zero fatality but since June, the cases are rising significantly.

‘People dying of co-morbidities’

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads fast as it is highly transmissible. Though hospitalisation remains below 1%, the virus is still lethal for the aged, unvaccinated and co-morbid people. All those who died in Chandigarh in July were aged and had co morbidities.”

Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer, Panchkula said: “The cases will keep on varying but we must not worry as the fatality rate has not risen. Covid-19 is just like another virus, which shouldn’t bother us until there is fatality.”

‘Cases rising as people violating norms’

Mohali immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra, “The daily positivity rate has shot up to 10% which should have been below 2%. The cases are rising as people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Also, people are not coming forward to take precautionary doses, which should be taken at the earliest to boost immunity. Vaccination will help in averting another wave and controlling the fatality rate.”