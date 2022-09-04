Chandigarh tricity clocks 42 Covid cases

Chandigarh reported 21 cases, the highest in the tricity, followed by 13 cases in Mohali and eight in Panchkula. No covid-related fatality was reported. Meanwhile, the tricity’s caseload dropped to 415 with 218 active patients in Chandigarh, 128 in Mohali and 69 in Panchkula.

At 3.4%, the positivity rate in Mohali was highest, followed by 1.7% each in Panchkula and Chandigarh. In August, 5,365 people have tested positive this month, while 22 have been claimed by the virus.

Since Covid outbreak in 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 98,899 infections and 1,181 fatalities, Mohali has logged 1,00,796 cases and 1,167 deaths, and in Panchkula 48,216 people have contracted the virus and 420 have succumbed to it.