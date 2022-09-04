Chandigarh tricity clocks 42 Covid cases
Chandigarh reported 21 cases, the highest in the tricity, followed by 13 cases in Mohali and eight in Panchkula.
Chandigarh reported 21 cases, the highest in the tricity, followed by 13 cases in Mohali and eight in Panchkula. No covid-related fatality was reported. Meanwhile, the tricity’s caseload dropped to 415 with 218 active patients in Chandigarh, 128 in Mohali and 69 in Panchkula.
At 3.4%, the positivity rate in Mohali was highest, followed by 1.7% each in Panchkula and Chandigarh. In August, 5,365 people have tested positive this month, while 22 have been claimed by the virus.
Since Covid outbreak in 2020, Chandigarh has recorded 98,899 infections and 1,181 fatalities, Mohali has logged 1,00,796 cases and 1,167 deaths, and in Panchkula 48,216 people have contracted the virus and 420 have succumbed to it.
-
In Chandigarh schools, students to don teachers’ hat on Sept 5
In a role reversal, this year, on September 5 (Teachers' Day), students will take classes, while teachers are being honoured, a letter sent by the Union ministry of education to the district education officer has said. The letter has been forwarded to the principals of both government and private schools. Starting from Teacher's Day, Shikshak Parv will be celebrated throughout the month. The ministry suggests organising an orientation programme for the selected students.
-
Minor apprehended for stabbing Dadumajra resident
Police apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a Dadumajra colony (DMC) resident, while Ajay's aide, also a juvenile, remains at large. In his complaint Ajay said two minor boys fled after stabbing him with a kamnidar knife near park no 2 in DMC on August 29 over an enmity. The victim was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment following the attack.
-
PU student bodies seek replacement of Girls Hostel 4 warden
Amid allegations of misbehaviour, student bodies continued to demand the removal of the Hostel 4 warden on Saturday. However, the varsity, which has formed a committee to resolve the issue, is yet to take a decision on the front. Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of 'misbehaviour'.
-
Engineering admissions in Chandigarh: 1,277 seats up for grabs in 3 institutes
As many as 1,277 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year. The Joint Admission Committee, Chandigarh, has already started the registration process for admission. Like many other states, Chandigarh, too, accepts JEE main scores for admission to engineering courses. At Panjab University's Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, there are around 217 seats in three different engineering programmes.
-
Ludhiana | 3,400 players participate on Day 3 of Punjab Khed Mela
Around 3,400 under-21 players participated in the block-level games held on Saturday on Day 3 of the Punjab Khed Mela in the district. While 2,800 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 600 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug-of-war. The block-level games will conclude on September 7, following which district-level competition will be conducted.
