Chandigarh tricity loses 20 more lives to Covid-19

Breaching new grim milestones every day, Covid-19 claimed 20 lives across the tricity on Tuesday, highest since the outbreak last March.

The previous record of 18 deaths was set just a day back. As many as 232 people have succumbed to the virus this month, with Mohali district accounting for more than 50%.

Even on Tuesday, Mohali recorded 11 deaths, for the third time in four days, which is also its all-time high. With six fatalities, Chandigarh reported the biggest single-day spike in second wave, and Panchkula reported three casualties.

In terms of fresh cases, Chandigarh hit an all-time high with 837 people testing positive, though the cumulative figures for the tricity dropped below 2,000. Mohali recorded 828 cases and Panchkula 253, taking the total to 1,918, which had peaked at 2,201 on April 23.

In Chandigarh, the number of cases crossed the 40,000 mark amid a record surge on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was among the six people who succumbed to the virus. During the first wave, the highest single-day fatalities were recorded at 10, on September 23.

As many as 40,350 people have tested positive so far, of whom 33,924 have recovered and 446 have died. At 5,980, the number of active cases is inching towards 6,000.

Mohali orders industry to hand over oxygen cylinders

A day after Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan constituted teams to audit oxygen requirement at hospitals, it has come to the fore that the district is falling short by 6 metric ton (MT). While the daily requirement is 26 MT, only 20 MT is available.

Stating that the requirement will go up further with the setting up of more oxygen beds, the DC issued orders under the Disaster Management Act, mandating all industrial or other units in possession of oxygen cylinders to make them available to the oxygen management committee. The owners and managements of the units will be held personally responsible for any lapse, states the order.

Amid a steep surge, as many as 131 people have died in the district this month, while 16,794 have tested positive. The total has reached 567 and 43,439, respectively, with as many as 8,235 cases still active, highest since the outbreak. Meanwhile, with 733 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered has climbed to 34,637.

ITBP training centre a micro-containment zone

The Panchkula administration on Tuesday declared four areas, including the training centre of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Bhanu, as micro-containment zones. The other zones have been declared at residential areas in Sectors 15, 16 and 21.

“Many persons have been tested positive in these areas for Covid-19; thus there being a high positive rate (sic),” states the order, while banning any kind of assembly in these areas and restricting movement. All shops and religious places falling in these areas will also remain closed.

The DC has directed the officials concerned to ensure timely supply of medicines, milk, essential items and safe drinking water besides regular power supply in these areas.

Meanwhile, the death of three senior citizens, belonging to Sectors 14, 15 and 20, took the district’s toll to 188. All had comorbidities. The district has reported 19,792 cases so far of which 16,937 have been cured and 2,667 are active.