The active caseload continues to remain in three digits, with 55 active cases in Mohali, 42 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula on Tuesday.
Chandigarh tricity: New Covid cases in single digit for second day

Only six new Covid cases were reported, with three each in Chandigarh and Mohali and none in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:35 AM IST

Amid a rise in weekly Covid-19 cases, the tricity breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the daily infection tally remained in single digit for the second consecutive day.

Only six new cases were reported, with three each in Chandigarh and Mohali and none in Panchkula. The tricity had recorded five cases on Monday, after the daily tally remained in double digits for a week.

Even as no death owing to the virus has been reported in August, the first half of the month has seen a rise in the weekly infection numbers after a constant drop since the second wave peak in May. The weekly caseload had dropped to 50 by July end, but went up to 65 and 86, respectively, in the following two weeks.

Meanwhile, the active caseload, which had crossed the 100 mark on August 13, continued to remain in three digits, with 55 active cases in Mohali, 42 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, the new cases were reported from Sectors 43 and 46 besides Dhanas, while in Mohali, Kharar reported two cases and one surfaced in Kurali.

So far, 62,035 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus, of whom 61,182 have recovered while 811 have succumbed. In Mohali, 68,540 people have been infected and 67,427 have successfully beaten the virus and 1,057 have died. Of the 30,661 patients in Panchkula so far, 30,273 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.

Health experts have urged people to shun complacency and keep following Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent a third wave.

