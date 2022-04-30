Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 129
Even as the tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped from 23 to 14 between Thursday and Friday, its active cases rose from 124 to 129, highest in 50 days.
While fewer patients recovered from the infection on Friday, 10 more people tested positive in Chandigarh and four in Mohali.
Meanwhile, no new case was detected in Panchkula for the 22nd time this year. The district had last recorded zero case on April 25.
Now, 69 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 47 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. Meanwhile, after climbing for the past few days, the daily positivity rate was again below 1% across the tricity.
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visits Mohali
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Saturday said that it fell to administrative authorities to stop discrimination against minorities on the basis of colour, race, religion and caste. The commission is running several programmes to provide financial assistance to students belonging to minority communities.
Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend
Division Number 7 police have booked a Puneet Nagar resident for allegedly blackmailing and molesting a friend of his sister. The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually. The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often.
Himachal amends industrial policy, to provide more incentives
“The government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, 2019,” said a government spokesman here today. He said the state government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 on August 16, 2019, to provide incentives, concessions and facilities for the promotion of investment in the state. He said that cost accountants were also included in the definition of consultant.
54-year-old hut in celebratory firing in Mehrauli, son held
A 54-year-old woman was injured in the head allegedly after being shot by Santosh's son during celebratory firing in South Delhi's Mehrauli early Thursday. Police said they have arrested two persons, including her an engineer who works in Bhopal (identified by his first name), son Piyush. Her condition is said to be critical. When police reached the spot, they were informed that Santosh was unconscious and unresponsive, and, therefore, unfit to give a statement.
Woman’s purse snatched in Mohali
Mohali A bike-borne man snatched a woman's purse when The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was returning from a market in Phase 3A on Friday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was walking home on foot around 9pm when the snatching took place. Her purse contained cash, important documents, credit and debit cards. The woman raised the alarm, but the accused fled towards Hotel Cama. Police are scanning CCTV footage and are in the process of filing an FIR.
