Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 300 mark again

After staying below the 300 mark for three straight days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 tally jumped to 304 on Wednesday.

Chandigarh reported 123 cases, up from 85 a day ago. But in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 121 to 116 and 84 to 65, respectively.

All three jurisdictions also reported one virus-related death each.

The Chandigarh patient was an 88-year-old man from Sector 43. Though he was fully vaccinated, he was comorbid.

The deceased in Mohali was an 85-year-old man from Sohana, while in Panchkula, the latest victim was a 74-year-old man from Sector 25.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases declined from 2,762 to 2,397 in the past 24 hours.