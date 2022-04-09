Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days
Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday.
Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year.
As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning. Fire officer at the Sector 38 station, Surjit Singh, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
-
A lot ailing Chandigarh’s parking system, RITES suggests fixes
Highlighting problems in Chandigarh's existing parking system, RITES has recommended multiple improvements, including heavy penalties for misuse of parking space, introducing community parking, and more reliance on public transport. In the note on “Parking Management in Chandigarh”, submitted with the UT administration, RITES, a multi-disciplinary consultancy corporation of the Indian Railways, lists several problems plaguing the city's parking lots. Highlighting sub-optimal utilisation of space, RITES has also pointed out lack of flexibility in parking charges.
-
Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL
Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.
-
Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly. He assured that every single grain of farmers' produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.
-
Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one
Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently. The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. Union minister of state for external affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, felicitated the winners. Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics