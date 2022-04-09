Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday.

Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year.

As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.