Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases touch 143 after 127 days
In further spike in Covid-19 cases, the tricity on Sunday recorded 143 fresh infections, up from 128 on Saturday and highest in the past 127 days.
Multiplying steadily for the past two weeks, the new cases on Sunday were second only to the 200 recorded on February 12.
Compared to 64 on Saturday, as many as 73 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Sunday, a first since 87 cases on February 12.
Mohali saw its case tally doubling from 23 to 46, lower only than 50 cases reported on February 16.
But the infections dropped from 41 to 24 in Panchkula in the past 24 hours.
Those found positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 56 and 38 (West), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar.
The fresh cases took tricity’s active caseload from 613 to 666 between Saturday and Sunday.
With 322 positive patients now, Chandigarh’s active cases breached the 300 mark after four months. Mohali has 207 infected patients and Panchkula 137.
Hovering around 2% for several weeks, the daily positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive – also shot up to 7.8% in Panchkula, 7% in Mohali and 5.92% in Chandigarh.
So far, 93,057 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. While 91,570 have recovered, 1,165 have died.
In Mohali, the case tally stands at 96,370, including 95,013 recoveries and 1,150 deaths.
As many as 44,651 people have been infected in Panchkula till date. Among them, 44,100 have been cured, but 414 have died.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics