Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 10 after 12 days

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases once again hit the double digits on Thursday, after a gap of 12 days.

Chandigarh and Panchkula logged one and two fresh cases, respectively, after reporting zero case the day before.

Mohali’s daily count also rose from four to seven, taking tricity’s tally to 10, a first since October 2.

However, no death was reported in any of the jurisdictions for the ninth straight day.

The latest cases in Mohali surfaced in Mohali city, Kharar and Boothgarh.

The only patient found positive in Chandigarh is from Sector 21. Panchkula’s cases came from Sector 20.

With this, tricity’s active cases also increased from 63 to 65 in the past 24 hours.

Chandigarh is leading the tally with 32 infected patients, followed by Mohali with 26 and Panchkula seven.

UT’s caseload stands at 65,295, among which nine unreported cases were added on Thursday. Of the total positive patients, 64,443 have been cured and 820 have died.

Mohali has reported 68,772 infections till date, including 67,678 recoveries and 1,068 deaths.

Panchkula has lost 378 residents to the virus, which has infected 30,746 people in the district so far. Among them, 30,361 have recovered.