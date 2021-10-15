Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 10 after 12 days
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 10 after 12 days

With this, tricity’s active cases also increased from 63 to 65; Chandigarh is leading the tally with 32 patients, followed by Mohali with 26 and Panchkula seven
Chandigarh also added nine unreported Covid cases to its tally on Thursday. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh also added nine unreported Covid cases to its tally on Thursday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases once again hit the double digits on Thursday, after a gap of 12 days.

Chandigarh and Panchkula logged one and two fresh cases, respectively, after reporting zero case the day before.

Mohali’s daily count also rose from four to seven, taking tricity’s tally to 10, a first since October 2.

However, no death was reported in any of the jurisdictions for the ninth straight day.

The latest cases in Mohali surfaced in Mohali city, Kharar and Boothgarh.

The only patient found positive in Chandigarh is from Sector 21. Panchkula’s cases came from Sector 20.

With this, tricity’s active cases also increased from 63 to 65 in the past 24 hours.

Chandigarh is leading the tally with 32 infected patients, followed by Mohali with 26 and Panchkula seven.

UT’s caseload stands at 65,295, among which nine unreported cases were added on Thursday. Of the total positive patients, 64,443 have been cured and 820 have died.

Mohali has reported 68,772 infections till date, including 67,678 recoveries and 1,068 deaths.

Panchkula has lost 378 residents to the virus, which has infected 30,746 people in the district so far. Among them, 30,361 have recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out