Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 29
The tricity on Saturday recorded 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 23 the day before.
Chandigarh saw its cases spiking from 15 to 17 in the past 24 hours and Panchkula from one to five, while Mohali logged seven infections, same as on Friday.
The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 26, 37, 38, 42, 47 and 48, Dadumajra, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Manimajra.
In Mohali, four cases were reported from Mohali city, while three surfaced in Kharar. With the spike in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also jumped from 151 to 161.
Among the infected patients, 98 are in Chandigarh, 42 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.
-
Beware of gift voucher requests, it’s probably a swindler out to scam you
Got a message from a contact on social media urgently requiring a gift voucher? Instead of obliging, it would pay to first cross-check with them personally or you may end up becoming the latest prey of cyber criminals. Latest among such impersonations is the use of Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan's picture on WhatsApp to swindle unsuspecting people.
-
Environment ministry panel lambasts Panchkula MC over garbage dumping on forest land
In Panchkula for an inspection to renew the environmental clearance for use of Jhurriwala forest land for garbage dumping, a central committee came down heavily on the municipal corporation for various environmental violations. Inspecting the forest land for renewal of clearance, a panel member told MC commissioner Dharamveer, “You have not done a good job, boss.”
-
Four rob SUV at gunpoint outside Zirakpur’s Metro Mall
Four men robbed a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday evening. Owned by a Rohtak-based developer, the car was brought to Panchkula by his manager, Amitabh Aggarwal, with a driver for some work. While Aggarwal went inside, he waited with the car, bearing number HR-12AJ-2826. Kumar informed Aggarwal, who alerted the police. Further investigation is underway to trace and nab the accused.
-
Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula
A masked intruder stabbed a 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner at The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya's house in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured. The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya, told the police that he was resting in his room on the ground floor in the afternoon, while his grandson and daughter-in-law were upstairs. Hearing his screams, his daughter-in-law and grandson rushed downstairs and took him to Paras Hospital in Sector 22.
-
Guest column | Camera rolls to reels: Photography through the ages
The word 'photography' conjures up images of smiling faces, beautiful landscapes, and much more. While recording videos have become much more common these days, stills have their charm, at least for me. I remember loading our Kodak cameras with rolls before heading out for special occasions, events and holidays. The photographer had to ensure that nobody had been cut out of the frame. Filters, Snapchat, Photoshop and drones are all the rage these days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics