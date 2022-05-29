Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 29

The tricity on Saturday recorded 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 23 the day before.

Chandigarh saw its cases spiking from 15 to 17 in the past 24 hours and Panchkula from one to five, while Mohali logged seven infections, same as on Friday.

The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 26, 37, 38, 42, 47 and 48, Dadumajra, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Manimajra.

Now, there are 161 active cases in the Chandigarh tricity area. (HT)

In Mohali, four cases were reported from Mohali city, while three surfaced in Kharar. With the spike in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also jumped from 151 to 161.

Among the infected patients, 98 are in Chandigarh, 42 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.