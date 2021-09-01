Chandigarh tricity sees 27% dip in Covid cases in August

With just 323 new Covid-19 cases surfacing in August, the tricity’s monthly tally dropped by 27% as compared to July. The number of fatalities due to the virus also showed a significant drop of 54%, with just six deaths in August.

Mohali led with 154 cases and three deaths, followed by 124 cases and three deaths in Chandigarh and 45 cases and a lone fatality in Panchkula.

During the peak of the second wave, the tricity had recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in May, according to figures available with the healths departments of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The virus trajectory has been on the decline since then.

Even as the cases were on a decline in August, a concern about a third wave had arisen after the weekly tally showed an uptick in the middle of the month.

The weekly tally had been consistently dropping after the second wave peak and reached 50 by the end of July. However, 65 cases were recorded in the week ending August 8 and 86 the next week. In the last two weeks, there has again been a downward trend, with 71 cases registered in the week ending August 29.

12 new cases surface

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 12 new cases were reported in the tricity, with six in Chandigarh, four in Panchkula and two in Mohali. However, no death was reported after three days.

In Chandigarh, the cases were scattered across Sectors 9, 12, 15, 19 and 44. In Panchkula, people tested positive in Sectors 8, 16 and 20. In Mohali district, a case each surfaced in Mohali city and Dera Bassi.

Health departments across the tricity warned residents against becoming complacent, as it could lead to a third wave.

“The cases are dipping every month as more and more people are getting vaccinated. However, as Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and people have stopped following the safety protocol, another surge can be expected,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said: “Though we are prepared to tackle another surge, people should keep follow norms and get vaccinated at the earliest.”

“Cases are still increasing in many parts of India and across the world. With festivities around the corner and schools reopening, everyone should take precautions,” said Dr Mukta, Panchkula civil surgeon.