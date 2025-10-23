Chandigarh: Tuesday night’s fireworks raise pollution levels, AQI now in ‘poor’ category

The air quality in Chandigarh deteriorated again on Tuesday night as some people celebrated Diwali and burst crackers. Earlier on Monday, when most of the Diwali celebrations took place, the air quality had deteriorated to the very poor category but improved within hours, as per the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

While the maximum air quality index (AQI) data, which was recorded by the CPCC on Diwali, wasn’t available for Tuesday night, the 24-hour average AQI values recorded by the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) showed an increase on Wednesday.

Sector 22 air worst in city

As per officials, the average AQI of the five monitoring stations in Chandigarh on Tuesday was 224 (poor). By 7 pm on Wednesday, the AQI at CAAQMS, Sector 22, alone was 204 (poor). This is the first time this season that the AQI here has deteriorated so much. Air quality in the poor category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Temperature favouring cleaner air

While weather conditions are still favouring the AQI from worsening, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Currently what’s favourable is that temperature is above normal. This is, however, set to change soon. As the temperature drops, winds will stop and any pollutants in the air will have an even more adverse effect on the AQI.”

As per Paul, an anticyclonic system has formed over the region, which will make it difficult to disperse pollutants.

Stubble may spell trouble

While Diwali has passed, the AQI may worsen again if stubble is burnt around the tricity, experts say.

Last year, Chandigarh had recorded its highest AQI of 461 on November 14, well after Diwali, due to fog and smog formation. This was also the highest that the AQI had gone since the pollution control board observatories were set up in 2019.

Sprinklers being used to keep pollution levels low

UT environment director and CPCC member secretary Saurabh Kumar said that the department has been working with the municipal corporation and using sprinklers on city roads for the past whole month to keep pollution levels low. Kumar said they will continue these efforts.

He added that no stubble burning cases have been reported from the city so far, but they will monitor the situation. “We have released around ₹10.56 crore to the MC for these activities for 2025-26. We will target an improvement in the Swacch Vayu Sarvekshan conducted by the centre in which the UT has been placed 8th.”