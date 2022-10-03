Chandigarh: Two auto drivers held for attacking CTU staffer in road rage incident

Police arrested two auto drivers for allegedly thrashing a CTU bus driver after getting into a scuffle with him on Saturday.

As per police, the incident took place near the Airport light point when the bus brushed one of the autos, leaving a scratch.

The accused, Brajesh and Pramit Mishra of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, then confronted the driver. The duo alleged that the driver, Kamaljit Singh, hurled abuses at them, following which they allegedly attacked him. The driver sustained minor injuries to his face.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (both voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station, and the accused were arrested.