Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Chandigarh: Two bike-borne men snatch mobile phone in Sec 31, held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 08:00 am IST

In his complaint to the police, Ijlal Khan alleged that the incident occurred when he was going to the mosque

Police have arrested two bike-borne snatchers for snatching a mobile phone from a resident of Industrial Area Phase 1 when he was going to the Sector-31 mosque on Monday.

A snatching case was registered against the two at the Sector-31 police station. (HT Photo for representation)
The arrested accused have been identified as Harjot Singh, 28, of Narayangarh, Ambala and Sukhdev Kakkar, 33, of Baltana, Zirakpur.

In his complaint to the police, Ijlal Khan alleged that the incident occurred when he was going to the mosque. He alleged that when he reached near Sachdeva Electronic in Sector 31, two boys came on a motorcycle and stopped near him.

One of them grabbed him forcibly and the other snatched his mobile phone and fled from the spot. His Aadhar card was also in the cover of his mobile phone.

Police said that the stolen phone and Aadhar card have been recovered and the motorcycle used by the snatchers has also been seized.

A snatching case was registered against the two at the Sector-31 police station. Police said Harjot works as a taxi driver while Sukhdev works in a call centre. Neither of them have a prior criminal record.

