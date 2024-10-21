Chandigarh: Two held for snatching mobile phone near Sector 47

Police arrested two men involved in a mobile phone snatching incident near Sector 47 on October 9. Police have obtained one-day remand for both accused to further probe the case to identify other accomplices, if any, and involvement in similar crimes. (iStock)

The arrested individuals were identified as 25-year-old Naseem of Jagatpura, Mohali, and 24-year-old Paul Singh of Faidan village, Chandigarh. Both were taken into custody.

According to the complaint filed by Rakesh, 26, a resident of Jagatpura, the incident took place at around 7.50 pm near the Sampark centre slip road in Sector 47-C. He was cycling home when two motorcycle-borne men approached him and asked him for directions, Rakesh said. As soon as he started explaining, one of the suspects snatched his mobile and fled the scene on their vehicle.

Following an investigation, police arrested the suspects and recovered the snatched mobile phone as well as the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

Police have obtained one-day remand for both accused to further probe the case to identify other accomplices, if any, and involvement in similar crimes.