Chandigarh: Two hotel employees stabbed in Kajheri

Four unidentified men stabbed two hotel employees in Kajheri after they asked them not to create nuisance in the area in the wee hours of Monday. Premchand told Chandigarh Police that the accused took out knives from their Honda City car when he confronted them and attacked him. Dashrath, who was inside his hotel, rushed to his rescue, but was also stabbed and assaulted. (Getty image)

Police said the victims, Premchand, 34, and Dashrath, 21, work in separate hotels in Kajheri. While Premchand suffered stab injury on the left side of chest, Dashrath was stabbed on the left side of stomach.

Premchand told the police that the accused took out knives from their Honda City car when he confronted them and attacked him. Dashrath, who was inside his hotel, rushed to his rescue, but was also stabbed and assaulted. Another colleague, Sandeep, 20, was beaten up too, when he tried to intervene.

While the assailants tried to flee in their car, onlookers hurled bricks at their vehicle and managed to nab two of them. They were handed over to the police after being given a sound thrashing. Both the victims were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where they underwent treatment.

Police have not registered any FIR in the case so far. Sector 36 SHO Omparkash said they were awaiting medical reports before taking legal action.