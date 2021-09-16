Chandigarh: U-19 cricket trials on September 20

The Chandigarh Cricket Association in association with the Haryana Cricket Association (CCA-Haryana) will conduct trials to select the Under-19 team at SD Senior Secondary School in Sector 24 on September 20.

The selected players will take part in local inter-academy matches and thereafter in the Haryana inter-academy cricket tournaments.

The trials will be held at 3pm on September 20. The registration will take place on September 17 from 3pm to 6pm.

For more information, contact Surinder Singh Baijee, secretary, CCA-Haryana, at 9814035355.

Chandigarh golfer takes lead

Chandigarh’s Lakhmehar Pardesi led by two shots at the end of the first round of the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Noida Golf Course.

Pardesi, 21, who has never won on the tour, held the lead outright for the first time. She led despite having no birdies and three bogeys.

Trimann Saluja, 19, who turned pro last year, was lying second after a round that resembled a roller-coaster.

Junior golf meet on October 3

After the successful conduct of the 1st Junior Golf Championship as part of the Forest Hill Junior Golf Training Programme, Forest Hill Golf Club Resort will organise the second Forest Hill Junior Golf Championship on October 3.

Children from the Chandigarh tricity area aged, between 5 and 18 years, will be eligible to enrol in their respective categories. Golf camps for children will also be conducted all through the winter.