Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Head-on crash between 2 bikes leaves Chandigarh University student dead

Mohali: Head-on crash between 2 bikes leaves Chandigarh University student dead

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 13, 2023 01:51 AM IST

Mohali police said Nishant and his friend Sonal were riding a motorcycle on the Chungian road around 11.30 pm on April 9, when suddenly another motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit them head-on

A 21-year-old student from Chandigarh University (CU) died and his classmate suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Chungian on the Kharar-Mohali highway on April 9, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nishant, a native of Bihar, who was pursuing BCA from Chandigarh University. (Getty images)
The deceased was identified as Nishant, a native of Bihar, who was pursuing BCA from Chandigarh University. (Getty images)

The deceased was identified as Nishant, a native of Bihar, who was pursuing BCA from CU.

Investigating officer (IO) Sanjay Kumar said Nishant and his friend Sonal were riding a motorcycle on the Chungian road around 11.30 pm on April 9, when suddenly another motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit them head-on.

The injured friends were rushed to the civil hospital, where Nishant was declared brought dead, while Sonal is undergoing treatment. The other motorcyclist was also injured, but managed to flee the scene.

“The absconding motorcyclist has been booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by rash and reckless driving on the complaint of Nishant’s cousin Sikander Kumar,” the IO said. Efforts are on to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police complaint bihar civil hospital treatment friend wednesday cousin student scene chandigarh university + 9 more
police complaint bihar civil hospital treatment friend wednesday cousin student scene chandigarh university + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out