Chandigarh University ‘video leak’:Dark side of hostel life laid bare, say ‘horrified’ PAU hostellers

The promise of pulling all-nighters with friends, lifelong camaraderie, groaning over ‘mess food’, doing one’s own laundry and a treasure trove of hilarious anecdotes have leant a rosy tint to the charms of hostel life. However, since reports of a girl sharing “objectionable videos” of fellow boarders at the hostel of a private university in Mohali have emerged, students who had been eagerly waiting for the pandemic to subside so that they too could enjoy the ‘hostel life’ have been in for a rude shock.

The “nightmarish” incident, which triggered massive protests, has sent shock waves among hostellers who are living far from home on the campus of different educational institutions in the city, and their parents.

At the Punjab Agricultural University alone, there are seven hostels for girls and five for boys. Over 4,000 students, including 2,000 girls reside on campus. Hostellers say that authorities, who are adamant on restricting girls from leaving the hostel after a certain hour, have ironically done little to ensure their safety within the premises.

‘Safe spaces, not so safe’

Boarders at PAU say they find the fact that the privacy of students was breached in an ostensibly safe space by one of their own the hardest to come to terms with. “Besides, reports of authorities trying to silence the voice of students was the cherry on top. The incident has laid bare the dark side to hostel life,” they said.

A hosteller, who hails from Barnala, says, “I had joined the hostel just two days ago. My parents were already nervous about me living in the hostel, but after the incident has come to light, they want me to shift to a private facility.”

Asked about the downside of living in hostels, she says, “The risk of theft and security is always there. But, it would help if the walls in the common washrooms were higher so there is no chance of such incidents taking place. The number of washrooms should also be increased to reduce the crowding.”

Third-year student Agam Kaur, who hails from Bathinda, says, “Girls often find it hard to speak up. Many such complaints go unheard because of lack of trust among the students and authorities. There are student committees, but there should be equal participation from freshers, who are more vulnerable.”

Hostels lack adequate infra, facilities

Harshdeep Kaur, a second-year student, who has been living in the hostel for six months, says, “Hostels are overcrowded and lack of infrastructure. Quarrels among students are a routine affair, which leads to animosity. I would prefer to commute everyday, rather than live in a hostel.”

A doctorate student, Priyanka, who hails from Sonepat, says, “Hostellers struggle for basic necessities such as food and water supply. This leads to girls quarrelling with each other, rather than laying the blame where it rightfully belongs, the authorities.”

However, not all is dark and gloomy, many students also appreciated the hostel administration and said that creating a support group of trusted friends and teachers has made the hostel life a pleasant experience for them

Students step up, want hostel authorities who stick up for them (Box)

The PAU Students Association has set up a platform, PAU Sath, to address the financial, personal and administrative problems faced by the students. The association held its first meeting on September 15. Babanpreet Singh, a member of the association, said, “With the university witnessing three suicides in recent months, we have created this platform with the support of the district administration and university authorities, where students can openly share their problems.” He said that meetings will be held twice a month.

Students raise eyebrows over authorities’ complicity

After it came to light that the complaints registered by several female students about the incident were suppressed by the authorities, students said that such reaction by the authorities discourages many students, especially girls, from voicing their concerns. Harpreet Kaur, a student of entomology, said, “While students say that objectionable videos of several girls were recorded, the university administration was in complete denial until police took over the case.”