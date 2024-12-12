Chandigarh: UP’s Arin takes lead in golf amateur meet

Showing off his mettle, Uttar Pradesh’s Arin Ahuja shot into the lead on Day two of the 123rd All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship being held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Player Jaibir Singh Kang in action during All India Amateur golf tournament at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Haryana’s Jaibeer Singh Kang is second and Punjab’s Jujhar Singh is third. Chandigarh golfers’ challenge is still intact as they managed to get the top-32 position with the cut. Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s Ayaan is in fourth place.

After scoring pars from the first to 17 holes, leader Arin had to face a bogey on the 18th hole. Arin played a card of one over 73, but he reached the top with a total of even par. Haryana’s Jaibeer played a card of one under-71. Two bogeys in the first nine, but with four birdies and one bogey in the second nine, he reached the second position. He is behind the leader by one stroke. Jujhar Singh of Punjab has maintained his position in the top three. He made two bogeys and two birdies in the first nine, while he could only card one over-73 with one birdie and two bogeys in the second nine. He is in third place with a total score of two overs.

Ayaan and Aditya Gupta of Punjab secured the fourth position. Ayaan made a card of 72. He faced four bogeys with four birdies in the day’s game. Aditya of Punjab is also with him. He played a card of 74. Ranveer Mitru of Delhi is in a joint-five position. He played a card of 71-71 with Tushar Panu of Haryana. Varun Muthappa of Karnataka and Suraj Joshi of Karnataka are also in the same position with a score of 148. Apart from Arjunveer and Sagar of Punjab, Deepak Yadav, Umed and Anant are also in the same position.

16-year-old Krish Chawla from Chandigarh is playing as a junior golfer and he became the youngest golfer from the city to make the cut. After playing a card of 77 in the first round, he played a card of 74 in the second round. In the second round, he strengthened his game by making two birdies and his score was 151. Now, he will try to continue the same form in the pre-quarterfinals. Shaurya Sharma and Arjun Singh Bhatia of Chandigarh also managed to make the cut. Shaurya played cards of 76 and 75 in two rounds. His total score is 151. At the same time, Chandigarh’s Arjun Singh Bhatia secured a place in the next round with a birdie on the last hole. He played cards of 77 and 75 in two rounds. He was successful in making the cut with a score of 152.

This is the 123rd edition of the tournament and the CGC is hosting the event after 15 years. The tournament dates back to 1892. The culmination of the tournament will decide the No. 1 amateur golfer of India. The final will be a 36-hole affair. In case of a draw in the final tie, the winner will be decided by a playoff. The meet will end on December 15.