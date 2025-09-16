Chandigarh: UT administration relieves HCS officer Richa Rathi

The UT administration on Monday relieved Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Richa Rathi, sending her back to her parent cadre in Haryana after eight months of service in Chandigarh. The decision came following her own request to return, which she had formally conveyed to the administration in writing. The Haryana government has forwarded a fresh panel of HCS officers to the Chandigarh administration for deputation. (HT Photo for representation)

A 2013-batch HCS officer, Rathi had been posted in Chandigarh since the end of January this year and was handling multiple portfolios, including additional director of higher education department, joint secretary of urban planning, metro and housing, and director of food and supplies department.

The Haryana government has forwarded a fresh panel of HCS officers to the Chandigarh administration for deputation. One of these officers will be appointed in place of Rathi.

The panel includes the names of HCS officers Bhupinder Singh, Inderjit Singh, and Kamalpreet Kaur. While Kamalpreet Kaur belongs to the 2011 batch, Bhupinder Singh and Inderjit Singh are from the 2016 batch. The final name will be forwarded to the UT administrator for approval.