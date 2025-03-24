Chandigarh: UT to axe 339 trees to relocate marble, furniture markets

After the Chandigarh administration approved the felling of 339 trees at the designated 44-acre site in the Sector 56-West bulk material market to facilitate the relocation of the Dhanas marble market and the furniture market in Sectors 53 and 54, the process of axing will begin from Tuesday. Of the 339 trees, 305 are green trees, while 34 trees are dry trees. Axing to begin on Tuesday; booths will be auctioned at the site for relocation of markets. (HT Photo)

The administration had earlier set March 31 as the deadline for the completion of the construction work, which will be delayed. Once the work is complete, booths at the site will be auctioned to relocate the two unauthorised markets.

A senior officer from the UT administration said, “The administration had received the approval for the removal of trees to develop the site on February 23. The municipal corporation will carry out the axing from Tuesday, and we are hopeful that the work will be completed in two weeks. The auction for both markets is expected to take place in April.”

He further mentioned that road and sewer works on the vacant land have already been completed, and construction will be expedited once the trees are removed.

Initially, only traders from the Dhanas marble market were to be relocated to the designated site. However, last month, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav announced, “We have decided to allow furniture traders from Sectors 53 and 54 to participate in the auction for booths at the Sector 56 bulk material market, where the Dhanas marble market is being shifted.”

This decision follows appeals from furniture traders, who sought an alternative site after receiving eviction notices for unauthorised occupation of government land. The auction will be open to all traders, regardless of their current location.

The Sector 56 site spans approximately 44 acres and includes 200 one-kanal plots and 48 booths. As per the development plan, essential infrastructure, including a dedicated road network, water supply, sewerage and stormwater drainage, a power substation, streetlights and green spaces will be established before the marble and furniture markets are shifted.

Once the relocation is complete, the two markets will be demolished.

The decision to relocate the marble market follows a 2022 directive from the Punjab and Haryana high court in response to a petition filed by the Marble Traders’ Association. At the time, the then SDM (Central) had stated that the Dhanas market was operating in violation of The Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952.