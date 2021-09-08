Chandigarh: UTCA beat Delhi Capitals in JP Atray cricket tie

Riding high on Gaurav Puri’s 78-ball unbeaten knock of 75 runs, UT Cricket Association logged a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in a match during the ongoing 26th JP Atray memorial cricket tournament at the Sector 16 cricket stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 235 for 8 in 50 overs. Rajesh Sharma scored 62 while Prerek Mankad scored 58 for Delhi Capitals. For UTCA, spinner Bhagmender Singh took three wickets.

In reply, UTCA scored 236 for four in 49.1 overs. Openers Shivam Bhambri and Taranpreet Singh stitched an opening wicket partnership of 92 runs. Later batting at number six, Gaurav Puri showed his class and hammered 75 runs off 78 balls to help UTCA record win. He remained unbeaten. For Delhi Capitals, Shiva Singh took three wickets.

Players XI, UP win ties

In another match, Players XI, Delhi, beat PCA Colts by five wickets at GMSSS, Sector 26.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh got better of Punjab Cricket Club by three wickets in a match played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Stadium, Mullanpur. Akashdeep Nath scored match-winning 87 runs.