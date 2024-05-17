Chandigarh: Vacation time for PGI, GMCH-32 doctors

Patients seeking treatment from specific doctors at PGIMER may face delays, as around 250 doctors from 48 hospital departments are scheduled to go on planned leaves from May 16 to June 14. There are around 650 resident doctors at PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Patients can contact the respective PGIMER receptions for information on doctor availability. The reception at Nehru Hospital can be contacted at 0172- 275-5656; that at the Emergency at 0172-275-6565, 275-6464, 275-6005 and 274-6018; while the New OPD reception numbers are 0172- 275-6868 and 275-6969.

There are around 650 resident doctors at PGIMER. While nearly 250 doctors will proceed on leave from May 16 to June 14, the next batch will be on holidays from June 16 to July 15. Few doctors will remain on leave during both phases, including PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal and dean academics Dr Naresh K Panda.

Meanwhile, OPD services will continue uninterrupted as per routine, as resident doctors will remain on duty.

At Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, doctors will go on summer vacations in two phases, starting from June 7 till July 10. There are around 170 doctors at GMCH-32.