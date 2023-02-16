Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Vegetable prices plunge, thanks to sunny and dry weather

Chandigarh: Vegetable prices plunge, thanks to sunny and dry weather

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:46 AM IST

Punjab Mandi Board supervisor Harpreet Singh explained that as Chandigarh is seeing warmer days, and had experienced heavy rain in the past few months, there is an abundance of supply and good quality vegetables are coming to the mandi.

Thanks to favourable weather conditions, vegetables prices have gone down significantly in the Chandigarh’s mandis over the past month. (AFP File Photo)
Thanks to favourable weather conditions, vegetables prices have gone down significantly in the Chandigarh’s mandis over the past month. (AFP File Photo)
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Thanks to favourable weather conditions, vegetables prices have gone down significantly in the city’s mandis over the past month.

Punjab Mandi Board supervisor Harpreet Singh explained that as the city is seeing warmer days, and had experienced heavy rain in the past few months, there is an abundance of supply and good quality vegetables are coming to the mandi.

While some rain is needed, heavy rain is bad for vegetables, especially tomatoes.

Cauliflower rate saw the biggest plunge, going from 40 per kg on January 1 to 12 on February 15, a dip of almost 50%.

The rate of potatoes has reduced from 20 per kg to 12 per kg. Meanwhile, the rates of onions and tomatoes remain unchanged at 25 per kg and 20 per kg respectively.

With Met officials predicting warmer days ahead with little chances of rain, the supply of vegetables is unlikely to be hit, and thus the prices are set to go down further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out