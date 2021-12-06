Chandigarh Ward 29: These footpaths no cakewalk for pedestrians

In Ward number 29, parks are crying for maintenance, footpaths are broken and roads are inundated with water and sewage, making life a nightmare for residents here.

Jaspal Singh Sandhu, a property dealer from Sector 56, said: “Here sewage is the main issue of the residents. Plots are less than one marla and sewerage pipes were laid accordingly. However, now people have given houses on rent and the population has increased, but no additional pipes have been laid.”

He said often sewage overflows leading to stink in the area and then they have to make several calls to officials.

Talking about the councillor’s role, he alleged that BJP councillor Satish Kainth had never done anything for the area. “He just keeps on switching parties but does nothing for the ward. This time we will choose someone who is from the ward and will do something for the residents,” he added.

Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Sector 56, said: “The residents have to face so many issues, but no one listens to us. Poor sanitation and ill-maintained parks are the main issues. The ward has many parks but none is maintained by the MC.”

“The iron railings are broken, there is no greenery, garbage is strewn all over the park and swings are also in a bad shape,” he said.

A few meters away, there is a green belt, which he said was occupied by Verka trucks.

A resident said: “These are inner roads and trucks should not ply inside the sector, but no one stops them.”

Illegal vendors have encroached upon the road leaving little space for pedestrians. Even cars are parked on the roadside.

Daya Parkash Gupta, a shopkeeper from Sector 56, said there was no place to organise public events or marriage functions. “A community centre that they have constructed is located next to a school where there is no parking space.”

Sardara Singh Cheema, president, RWA, Sector 55, said, “I am living here since 1995. Since then, the green belt has not been developed. Then there is no community centre. Also, there was no bus terminal and we had to collect funds to build one.”

He said, “Forget about bus terminal, CTU buses have stopped coming to this Sector. For the last few years, people have to commute via private vehicles.”

He alleged that councillor Satish Kainth had done nothing for their ward.

Another complaint was that they do not get clean drinking water in their houses. Apart from this, parks are not maintained. “There are 11 parks and we collect money to maintain these parks.”

Satish Kainth, councillor, said one community centre had been inaugurated and the work was underway for another centre. He said they were working on the problem of overflowing sewage, but the work had stopped because of the elections.

Local voices

There is no place to sit in the parks. There is no greenery, railings are broken and garbage is strewn all over. The MC should maintain the park. -- Insaaf, a resident of Sector 56

People park cars on roads and rest of the space is encroached upon by vendors, leaving pedestrians in a lurch -- Naveen Kumar, a student from Sector 56

A few hours of rain inundate roads of this ward. Overflowing sewage is another problem faced by the residents. -- Daya Parkash Gupta, a shopkeeper from Sector 56

There is no community centre. No bus ply in this ward which is causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. -- Sardara Singh Cheema, from sector 55

KNOW YOUR WARD

General ward

Localities - Sector 55 and 56

Voters - 23,000

Councillor - Satish Kainth