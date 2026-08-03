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Chandigarh: Weak monsoon to leave August drier than normal

IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “While El Nino was active earlier this season, its effect will be seen in the second half of the monsoon which is in August and September

Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 08:23:32 IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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Even as there are chances of moderate to heavy rain in the next two days, the month as a whole is expected to have below-average rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials attributed this to the El Niño phenomenon.

The IMD’s monsoon report indicated a high probability that rainfall during August and September in the region would be below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The IMD’s monsoon report indicated a high probability that rainfall during August and September in the region would be below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

IMD’s Chandigarh director Surender Paul said monsoon would enter a weak phase due to the effect of the El Niño pattern. This is a climate pattern that develops over the equatorial Pacific Ocean near South America and affects the monsoon in India. When active, it reduces the monsoon rains here.

Paul said, “While El Nino was active earlier this season, its effect will be seen in the second half of the monsoon which is in August and September. While there will be a few spells of rain at the start of this week, the monsoon will enter a weak phase after this.”

The IMD’s monsoon report indicated a high probability that rainfall during August and September in the region would be below normal. Further, temperature is also likely to remain on the higher side this month owing to sparse rain.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Saturday and Sunday at 35.2°C, 2°C above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 26.7°C on Saturday to 27.4°C on Sunday, 0.7°C above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

 
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