Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather: Chances of light rain to continue, says IMD

Chandigarh weather: Chances of light rain to continue, says IMD

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 01:52 AM IST

Chances of light rain will continue in Chandigarh till the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department; till September 25, IMD expects the weather to be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain

Over the next three days, minimum temperature in Chandigarh will remain between 25°C and 26°C. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Over the next three days, minimum temperature in Chandigarh will remain between 25°C and 26°C. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The chances of light rain will continue till the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Till September 25, IMD expects the weather to be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain.

Meanwhile, the temperatures didn’t witness a major change in 24 hours. While the maximum temperature dropped slightly from 33.1°C on Monday to 33°C on Tuesday— 0.4°C above normal, minimum temperature rose up from 23.7°C on Monday to 26.1°C on Tuesday— 2.4°C above normal.

In the next three days, minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out