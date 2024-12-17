Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 17, 2024, is 20.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.19 °C and 22.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.53 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Chandigarh weather update on December 17, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202420.25Sky is clear
December 19, 202420.57Few clouds
December 20, 202420.46Broken clouds
December 21, 202421.47Sky is clear
December 22, 202420.32Sky is clear
December 23, 202420.04Scattered clouds
December 24, 202419.97Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

