Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.96 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on February 25, 2025, is 23.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.96 °C and 26.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.22 °C and 29.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|23.08
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|27.35
|Light rain
|February 28, 2025
|24.38
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|17.96
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|23.87
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|24.74
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|25.77
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.