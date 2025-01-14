Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 14, 2025, is 16.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 20.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:42 PM. Chandigarh weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.82 °C and 21.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 15, 2025 16.70 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 18.95 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 18.57 Light rain January 18, 2025 20.46 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.81 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 20.83 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 22.37 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.54 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.14 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.82 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.04 °C Few clouds



