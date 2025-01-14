Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 14, 2025, is 16.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 20.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.82 °C and 21.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 15, 2025
|16.70
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|18.95
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|18.57
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|20.46
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|19.81
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|20.83
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.37
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
