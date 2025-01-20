Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 20, 2025, is 18.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 23.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Chandigarh weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.92 °C and 24.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 18.83 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 21.33 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 22.22 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 21.86 Scattered clouds January 25, 2025 21.71 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 21.24 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 21.36 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds



