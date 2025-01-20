Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 20, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 20, 2025, is 18.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.4 °C and 23.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on January 20, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.92 °C and 24.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 177.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 21, 202518.83Overcast clouds
January 22, 202521.33Overcast clouds
January 23, 202522.22Sky is clear
January 24, 202521.86Scattered clouds
January 25, 202521.71Sky is clear
January 26, 202521.24Sky is clear
January 27, 202521.36Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.51 °C Few clouds
Kolkata21.94 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.59 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru24.28 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.09 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.66 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

