Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on January 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on January 28, 2025, is 17.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.63 °C and 23.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.79 °C and 23.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 257.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 29, 2025
|17.51
|Sky is clear
|January 30, 2025
|21.70
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|22.29
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|22.43
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|24.75
|Light rain
|February 3, 2025
|24.88
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|24.65
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.