Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.34 °C, check weather forecast for July 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 2, 2024 34.49 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 29.77 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 26.61 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 31.63 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 27.71 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 27.69 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 27.35 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.04 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.91 °C Light rain Chennai 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.3 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 1, 2024, is 36.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.34 °C and 38.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.89 °C and 39.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 29.34 °C and 38.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 156.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

