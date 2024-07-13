Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.41 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024
Jul 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 13, 2024, is 35.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.41 °C and 38.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.21 °C and 39.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.41 °C and 38.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 153.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 14, 2024
|37.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 15, 2024
|38.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 16, 2024
|36.24 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|32.11 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|31.58 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.58 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.26 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
