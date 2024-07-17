Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.7 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 17, 2024, is 35.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.7 °C and 37.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 38.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.7 °C and 37.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 18, 2024
|36.49 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|37.19 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|34.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|31.13 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|29.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.5 °C
|Sky is clear
