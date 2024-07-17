Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.7 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 36.49 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 37.19 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 34.35 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 31.13 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 31.79 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 29.25 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 33.11 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 17, 2024, is 35.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.7 °C and 37.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 38.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 29.7 °C and 37.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

