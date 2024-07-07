 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.72 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.72 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on July 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 7, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.72 °C and 35.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.13 °C and 35.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.72 °C and 35.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Chandigarh the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 45.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 8, 2024 33.01 °C Moderate rain
July 9, 2024 35.42 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 37.11 °C Moderate rain
July 11, 2024 36.05 °C Moderate rain
July 12, 2024 33.45 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 13, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 33.51 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.84 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.48 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
